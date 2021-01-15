Vaccination drive to begin in Telangana, Health Minister to take first jab

Hyderabad: Even as the entire country is gearing up for the historic drive for corona vaccination, Telangana government gets ready for the big event.

All arrangements have been made for the Corona inoculation program as planned from Jan 16,that is Friday. Health Minister E Rajender is to take the Corona jab in the city as said earlier to allay fears and doubts on the vaccine to fight Covid 19.Rajender already informed of the Corona vaccination for health wing staff first and he will take the first jab of vaccination to avoid doubts.

He disclosed that 3.6 lakhs of Corona jab doses have arrived in Hyderabad for vaccination drive.

As the minister said the state will take up the vaccination drive in 139 centers across the state.

First the front line warriors of health staff and workers will get the vaccine the officials said.

As per central guidelines and ICMR norms the vaccination drive will be taken up in the city and all districtsAs per the vaccination drive norms these doses are kept in cold storages and administer to the health wing officials who are front line warriors.

The officials have made elaborate arrangements in this regard as per directions from Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao. The much hyped Corona jabs have already been arrived in batches to the city and in turn shifted to districts for vaccination.