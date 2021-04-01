Vaccination is the only solution to end COVID-19, take precautions: Etela

Hyderabad: Health Minister Etela Rajender today directed the health officials to coordinate with other wings at all levels to check Corona spread.

The minister held an emergency meeting at BRKR Bhavan here. He asked to give vaccines to people as the Corona cases are on rise should not be increased further.

The health minister asked to ensure mire beds, medicines, facilities in the hospitals in all districts. As corona cases rise in the state, the government has alerted the health officials. Health Minister said that neighbouring states see more cases and birders if the state should be on high alert.

He asked the officials to make arrangements for better facilities and conduct a special drive to educate people to fight the pandemic . The minister directed that the officials have to dedicate time to offer jabs as per norms to people. The state urged the Centre to give more stocks of the vaccines. As the virus spread is more in other states and we are to be more cautious. There is no need of panic or doubt if the vaccines which are safe he said.

The cases are on the steep rise and death rate is declining, the officials informed the minister. Corona protocols have to be followed strictly by the people the minister said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is for controlling the virus spread and decrease of fatalities. The people of 60 years and those from 45 onwards would get vaccine to fight virus he said.

The minister instructed the officials to improve facilities such as beds, medicines and others. The vaccination drive is in full swing on in the state and the people get vaccines without fail he said. The officials informed that the preventive steps proved handy to cut short the death rates of corona virus.

He appealed to the people to follow norms of wearing masks, sanitizing the hands and social distancing to check the virus spread.