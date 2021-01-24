Vaccine 99 pc safe, people should step forward to get vaccinated: TS Health Minister

By ANI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 24th January 2021 3:21 pm IST

Hyderabad: The COVID-19 vaccine is 99 per cent safe and it is important to get vaccinated, said Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender while hoping everyone would step forward for it in the coming days.

Speaking to ANI about the decline in the percentage of beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 as per the target set by the State Government, Rajender said, “Actually, the people (health workers) who had taken a decision to wait to get vaccinated are left now.”

“If the COVID-19 vaccination for private health workers starts, then there will be a movement. I appeal to people who have decided to wait to rather get vaccinated now,” he added.

READ:  30 boxes of Covishield shipped by SII to Hyderabad
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By ANI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 24th January 2021 3:21 pm IST
Back to top button