Vaccine at doorstep: Call or tweet GHMC to get COVID-19 vaccination

Hyderabad: Residents in Hyderabad can now get the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost at their doorstep.

To speed up the vaccination campaign in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) added up 75 mobile vaccination centres to vaccinate people above 18 years of age.

The vaccination drive will remain operational from 9 am to 4 pm.

According to GHMC, people can now get the COVID-19 vaccine at their locality by contacting GHMC helpline number — 040 21111111.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Saturday took to Twitter and wrote, “Mobile Vaccination Drive is taken up in Hyderabad by GHMC. These mobile units will reach to a point if the number of those desiring vaccination exceeds 100 please contact 040-21111111 or email ghmccontrolroom@gmail.com or tweet to @GHMCOnline.”

The mobile vaccine campaign was launched in late June. GHMC launched the initiative with 100 mobile vans at that time.

The helpline number will help residents keep track of the van in their area and the date when it will reach.

These vaccine vans will be in addition to vaccination centers across the city.

On Friday—August 13, Telangana reported 427 new COVID cases taking the overall tally to 6,51,715 in the state.

Two new deaths were reported on August 13 taking the total tally to 3,838.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area reported 68 new cases, while Karimnagar reported 43 new cases and Medchal-Malkajgiri reported 28 new cases in the span of 24 hours.