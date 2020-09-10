Vaccines not silver bullets but will help organise Olympics: Bach

By News Desk 1 Published: 10th September 2020 4:45 pm IST
Vaccines not silver bullets but will help organise Olympics: Bach

Tokyo, Sep 10 : Even though the availability of vaccines or rapid testing may not be a solution to conducting the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, they will be of great help in organising the Games next year, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has said.

The Games had to be postponed to July next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but a number of experts and residents in Tokyo have expressed doubts over whether it could be conducted even on the new dates.

“They will not be the silver bullet but they can greatly facilitate the organisation of the games,” Bach said when asked about vaccines at a news conference after an IOC Board meeting.

READ:  Rohan Sippy's 'Wakaalat From Home' gives fun twist to 'work from home' culture

“We don’t know how the world looks like tomorrow,” Bach said. “So, how can you expect from us to know how the world looks in 320 days from today?”

Bach also said that athletes will have to be co-operative and adhere to whatever safety guidelines there may be during the Olympics.

“Nobody can just look at him[self] or herself and say ‘I do not want this’ or ‘I don’t think this is fair’. You have to show solidarity there in order to fight the virus,” Bach said. “If you need a quarantine to ensure a safe environment for all the participants of the games, then you need to go to quarantine.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  28 killed as fighting intensifies in Yemen
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close