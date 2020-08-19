Vagator rave party: Co-organiser of Sunburn festival arrested

Shetty has been arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 19th August 2020 12:57 pm IST
Vagator (Goa): A co-organizer of Sunburn EDM festival was arrested on Tuesday by the Goa Crime Branch, in connection with a rave party organised in Vagator wherein 23 people, including three foreigners, were held on August 16.

Shobhit Saxena, Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) told ANI that in a follow-up investigation of the rave party case, Shailesh Shetty who organises Sunburn EDM festival has been arrested for his involvement in the case.

He added that Shetty has been arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In all, 24 persons have been arrested in connection with the rave party held on Saturday and Sunday, Saxena added.

The raid was conducted after the police received information about the rave party on the intervening night of August 15-16.

Source: ANI
