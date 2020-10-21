Vaishali Thakkar found perfecting UP accent tough for telly cop role

Mumbai, Oct 21 : Actress Vaishali Thakkar is currently seen as a Uttar Pradesh-based cop in the show, Maddam Sir, and she says she found it difficult to get the local accent right.

“This is the first time I will be playing a cop. It is exciting and it challenges me on many levels as an artiste. For me getting the UP accent right was a difficult task but I am glad I was able to polish that while shooting.

About the character she plays, Vaishali said: “Babita is loud and extremely powerful. She is a dabang character. It was fun to channel that energy and portray such a raw character. It has been only a few days on the set but I am loving the vibe already.”

Vaishali entered the show as Head Constable Babita Sarkar, who trained both Karishma (Yukti Kapoor) and Haseena (Gulki Joshi) during their police academy days, in the Sony SAB show.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.