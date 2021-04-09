Vakeel Saab: Fans declare Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘blockbuster’ on day one

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan’s courtroom drama ‘Vakeel Saab’ is getting hyped up by all Telugu movie enthusiasts on Twitter as the fans have been showing their love on social media since the release.

Vakeel Saab got released in theatres worldwide on Friday, April 9.

Fans are going crazy and are super happy as their favourite star- Pawan Kalyan is back after a three-year hiatus with Vakeel Saab which is the Telugu remake of the 2016 Hindi film, Pink which featured Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

The film is expected to do good business as its morning shows are already sold-out and also with the Twitterati calling it a ‘blockbuster’ and ‘powerful’.

Check out how fans are reacting on Twitter:

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's #VakeelSaab is a Blockbuster!!!! Extraordinary word-of-mouth from the early shows across the globe.💥💥💥💥💥💥 #VakeelSaabManiaAllOver pic.twitter.com/8UcMiygFKq — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) April 8, 2021

.@Pawankalyan mama is back in action after 3Years!!! wishing #Dilraju garu, #Sirish garu, my Nanban @MusicThaman

@Shrutihaasan #VenuSriram garu & the entire team of #VakeelSaab a roaring success

Just can't wait to watch our Power Star on the big screen and whistle my heart out! pic.twitter.com/hYCl64VNGl — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 8, 2021

#VakeelSaab First Half Report:



👉Movie started with slow pace and establishes the story, and picks up towards interval 👍

👉Scenes between Pawan and Shruthi 👍

👉Interval Fight and Confrontation Scenes come out well and you will see Vintage Pawan Kalyan swag and attitude 🔥🔥 https://t.co/VTO3fsbtPf — TollywoodBoxoffice.IN (@TBO_Updates) April 9, 2021

#VakeelSaab 2nd half report:



👉2nd is better than 1st half

👉 Totally runs in Court, Pawan Kalyan one man show, dialogues, Scenes between prakash raj told in a comercial way. which will entertain Pawan Kalyan fans👍

👉Good performance from Nivedita and Anjali👍



Final review 🔜 https://t.co/7NxSmg0GeM — TollywoodBoxoffice.IN (@TBO_Updates) April 9, 2021

PAWAN KALYAN FANS COMING OUT OF THEATRE 😭😭😭😭😭

Thankyou #VenuSriram sir

Thankyou #NTR FANS & #Prabhas fans and some of #MaheshBabu fans for supporting and giving genuine reviews and well wishes

Kontha mandi mabbu fansinka edusthunaru #VakeelSaab#VakeelEntersKhaidhiFears pic.twitter.com/xb9ih20kOW — sanjeev.bj #DHFM™️ (@BjSanjeev) April 9, 2021

In an interview with Indian express, Kalyan shared his views about the movie and the way he felt about remaking Amitabh Bachan scenes. He said “The way you have respect and love for me, I have been a crazy fan of Amitabh Bachchan since my childhood. I used to fight for him like you fight for me. I used to fight my own brother growing up. So, to be able to fill his shoes in Telugu remake, I never even thought of that.”

Vakeel Saab is being produced by Boney Kapoor. The Telugu writer-director Sriram Venu of Oh My Friend fame has directed “Vakeel Saab” and dialogues are penned by Trivikram Srinivas.