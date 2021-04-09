Vakeel Saab: Pawan Kalyan fans vandalise theatre after movie stopped

Gadwal: A ruckus ensued at a theatre in Jogulamba Gadwal as the audience vandalised infrastructure after the screening of Vakeel Saab of actor and Jan Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was stopped due to a technical glitch.

Hundreds of fans were seen without masks and social distancing norms were seen being flouted. Video of the ruckus has ben surfacing online.

#WATCH | Telangana: Ruckus erupted at a theatre in Jogulamba Gadwal as audience vandalised theatre after the screening of a movie of actor & Jan Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was stopped due to technical glitch pic.twitter.com/nMx53CrMA7 — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

Activists said that the stars can release their movies on OTT platforms during these critical times of COVID-19. But they wanted to release in theatres.

According to activists, Big stars have a huge following in societies and they will not follow guidelines while watching the movies, gather in huge numbers to purchase tickets, fans will shout while watching the movies, throw pieces of paper everywhere.

Telangana reported 2,055 fresh infections pushing the tally to 3.18 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,741 with seven more fatalities.

