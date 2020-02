A+ A-

Hyderabad: 14 February, a day which is celebrated as the day of lovers in the world. But, the president of Siraj-ul-Uloom Academy, Moulana Mohammed Nayeemuddin Hussami said that this is totally unislamic.

And he request the youth of Muslim community not to celebrate this as it is from western countries.

He urged all the people of Muslim community to offer salah daily, read Quran and observe hijab as the islam teaches Hijab.