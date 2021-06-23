Validity of MMTS season tickets extended to compensate non-functional days

Hyderabad: The validity of all the season tickets to the extent of number of days lost from the date of resumption of the train services June 23, the South Central Railway said on Tuesday.

MMTS passengers who had taken the season tickets can now avail the benefit of extended season to the extent of number of days lost from the date of resumption of Trains i.e. June 23 in proportion to the number of days lost in terms of remaining tenure of the valid season tickets .

The passengers holding valid season tickets purchased either on App or at booking counters should approach the booking counters at MMTS OR Sub-urban stations to validate and extend their existing season tickets.

The SCR officials informed that apart from extending the validity of the existing season ticket, an additional 3 per cent bonus is being offered on cashless purchase of tickets. All cashless modes of purchasing will be made functional, they said.

To receive the bonus, tickets can be booked via smart cards at the automatic ticket vending machines available at all major MMTS stations. Passengers can also buy MMTS tickets through the unreserved ticketing system mobile App.

The general manager for SCR Gajanan Mallaya urged the MMTS rail users to avail both the facilities of extension of season tickets as well as cashless ticketing options to make their journey safer and hassle free.