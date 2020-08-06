Valtteri Bottas signs new deal with Mercedes

Northamptonshire: Valtteri Bottas on Thursday signed a new deal with Mercedes Formula One team, extending his agreement until at least the end of the 2021 Formula One season.

The new arrangement will see Valtteri compete with the team for the fifth consecutive season. He joined Mercedes in 2017 and has so far scored eight wins and 12 pole positions with the team, as well as 39 of his 48 F1 podium finishes.

Bottas expressed elation over extending his stay with the team.

“I’m very happy to stay with Mercedes in 2021 and build on the success we’ve enjoyed together already,” Bottas said in a statement.

“Thank you to everyone in the team and the wider Mercedes family for their continued support and their trust in me. I’m very proud to represent this great team and the three-pointed star on our journey together again next year,’ he added.

