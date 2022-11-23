Van Lavino opens 2nd outlet in Financial District, Hyderabad

Hyderabad, a city that never sleeps, is a land of pace. Everything catches speed in this region. New cafes, pubs and restaurants pop up like daisies in the city. And being a Hyderabadi, we love trying everything new the city offers and we love to keep up with the updates about new spots to gorge on the best food.

So foodies, are you aware that one of the popular patisseries in Hyderabad ‘Van Lavino’ has opened its second outlet in the city? Yes, you read that right! The cafe and patisserie, which has been one of the trending spots among food lovers, has recently launched a new branch in the Financial District, a buzzing locality on the outskirts of the city.

Van Lavino’s new outlet was opened on November 17 and it is now ready to render mouth-watering items across its menu once again. It is a perfect spot for those who are unwilling to brave the traffic to get to its Jubilee Hills‘ outlet.

Going by its official Instagram page, Van Lavino’s new branch features the same ambience format as its old one. With a wide range of desserts, pastas, burgers, drinks & much more, this place will also serve a whole bunch of tasty dishes.

According to the cafe’s official website, ‘Van Lavino’ is the brainchild of a duo — Harish and Abhijeet who have 2 decades of experience in baking and 9 years of experience in chocolates, respectively. The website describes the cafe as ‘Vanlavino is what happens when the art of chocolate making meets the love of baking.’

Have you visited this new spot? If yes, don’t forget to share your experience with us in the comments section below.