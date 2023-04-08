Vande Bharat from Secunderabad to Tirupati: Know ticket prices, timings

Hyderabad: Beginning on Friday, people began booking tickets for the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express. Regular train service will begin in Tirupati on April 9 and in Secunderabad on April 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially start off the Vande Bharat Express, an Indian Railways premium train service that is made entirely in India, between Secunderabad and Tirupati.

There are 530 seats available on the train’s seven AC Chair car coaches and one Executive AC Chair car carriage. It has exclusive completely AC reserved sitting space and will offer the quickest travelling option between these two stations.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express ticket pricing would start at Rs. 1,150, including GST and Tatkal Surcharge, according to the official information. The Indian Railways will eventually provide the precise fare structure.

At 6:00 am, the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will leave Secunderabad. At 7:19 am, it will arrive in Nalgonda, and at 9:45 am, in Guntur. At 11:09 am, the train is anticipated to arrive at Ongole.