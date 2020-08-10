Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight takes off from Sydney

Canberra: A special Air India flight, under the Vande Bharat Mission, carrying Indian nationals stranded due to COVID-19 restrictions took off from Sydney airport on Monday.

Vande Bharat Mission

“VandeBharatMission continues to bring home stranded Indian Nationals. It has facilitated travel of over a million stranded Indian nationals so far!! Another Special flight, AI 301 Sydney-Delhi sector left Sydney airport today. Thank you @dfat @airindiain @MEAIndia and @MoCA_GoI,” Consulate General of India, Sydney tweeted.

Earlier, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that over 6,000 stranded Indians returned to the country from across the world on Sunday.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions.

Source: ANI