Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flights to and from Hong Kong banned

New Delhi: Air India’s Vande Bharat Mission flights to and from Hong Kong have been banned by Hong Kong authorities due to COVID-19 related issues.

Earlier on Monday, Air India had tweeted, “FlyAI: ImportantUpdate — Due to restrictions imposed by Hong Kong Authorities, AI 310/315, Delhi — Hong Kong — Delhi of August 18, 2020, stands postponed. Next update in this regard will be intimated soon. Passengers may please contact Air India Customer Care for assistance.”

Last week, the Consulate General of India, Hong Kong had said Air India is planning to operate two Vande Bharat Mission flights from Hong Kong to Delhi on August 18 and 21.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to travel restrictions in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a weekly briefing held last Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said a total of 10.5 lakh stranded Indians have returned through various modes under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Source: ANI