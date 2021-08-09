Varanasi: 5 held for slogans against Modi-Yogi

The five suspects have been detained on basis of the footage obtained from the CCTV cameras.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/PTI)

Varanasi: The Varanasi police have detained five persons for writing slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the walls of the Sigra police station.

The slogans were removed soon after they were written. It is surprising that the police could not arrest the accused when they were writing the slogans on the walls of the police station.

The police and intelligence sleuths are now interrogating the suspects to find out if they are linked to some organization or outfit.

Inspector Anup Shukla of Sigra police station said that all of them were from Bihar.

