Varanasi boats to be CNG-driven now

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 17 : All existing diesel engine boats in the Ganga river in Varanasi will now be replaced by CNG engines.

This will rid the Ganga of unpleasant smoke and noise pollution produced by diesel boats.

According to divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal, “From its corporate social responsibility fund, the Gas Authority of India (GAIL) is bringing a project of around Rs 37 crore, under which the existing diesel engines of the boats operating in the Ganga, will be replaced by new CNG engines. This will significantly reduce pollution and also enhance the scenic beauty of the river.”

He further said that, “To make the boatmen stakeholders, a token amount will be charged from them, and the diesel engines will be disposed of completely to ensure that they are not installed in other boats and introduced in the Ganga again.”

As per the estimate prepared for this project, around Rs 2 lakh will be spent on each boat to convert them from diesel to CNG-fuelled.

GAIL will also establish its CNG station near Khidkiyaghat.

As many as 40 CNG dispensers will be arranged on a jetty in order to refill the engines of boats. This entire project will be launched and completed in 2021.

