Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th April 2023 10:48 am IST
IndiGo flight

Delhi: A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Tuesday, due to a technical problem.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has confirmed that IndiGo Flight 6E897 had taken off from Bengaluru for Varanasi but made an emergency landing at 6:15 am after diverting to Shamshadabad airport.

Officials have cited a technical problem for the diversion.

There were 137 passengers on board and all are safe, DGCA said.

The DGCA has ordered an inquiry into the incident, said a senior official.

Further details are awaited.

