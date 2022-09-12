Varanasi: Masjid committee’s plea over maintainability of Hindu worshippers’ suit dismissed

The Varanasi district judge on Monday ruled that the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case is maintainable while dismissing the case of the Muslim side. The Masjid committee had objected to the plea seeking year-long access for Hindu worshippers in the Gyanvapi mosque compound.

Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee’s (that manages the Gyanvapi mosque) plea objecting to the suit filed by 5 Hindu women seeking year-long access and a right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri on the outer wall of the mosque complex located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

District court Judge A. K. Vishveshva ruled that the suit by the Hindu worshippers is not barred by The Places of Worship Act or the Waqf Act.