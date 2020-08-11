Varanasi policeman damages maize cart, suspended after video goes viral

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 11th August 2020 1:54 pm IST
Varanasi policeman damages maize cart, suspended after video goes viral

Varanasi: A sub-inspector in Varanasi district has been suspended and an inquiry initiated against him after he was caught on video throwing maize off a hawker’s cart and then upturning it.

“A video is going viral on social media showing Sub-Inspector Varun Kumar Shashi overturning a maize-laden hand cart in Shivpur area of Varanasi. The policeman has been suspended, departmental inquiry initiated,” said Varanasi Police.

Compensation has been provided to the handcart owner.
More details in this regard are awaited.

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close