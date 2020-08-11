Varanasi policeman damages maize cart, suspended after video goes viral

Varanasi: A sub-inspector in Varanasi district has been suspended and an inquiry initiated against him after he was caught on video throwing maize off a hawker’s cart and then upturning it.

“A video is going viral on social media showing Sub-Inspector Varun Kumar Shashi overturning a maize-laden hand cart in Shivpur area of Varanasi. The policeman has been suspended, departmental inquiry initiated,” said Varanasi Police.

Compensation has been provided to the handcart owner.

More details in this regard are awaited.

Source: ANI