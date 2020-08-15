Varun Dhawan: Finding ‘yaari’ in your father is special

Mumbai, Aug 14 : Actor Varun Dhawan finds the bond between a father and a son unique.

The son of director David Dhawan said: “The bond between a father and a son is indeed unique and finding yaari (friendship) in your father is special.”

Varun was speaking ahead of the launch of a new show titled “Tera Yaar Hoon Main”, which highlights the dynamics of the new-age father-son relationship and a father’s effort in trying to become his son’s friend.

In a 60-second video to introduce the concept, Varun takes a stroll down memory lane, recounting the various instances when his father, instead of behaving like a conventional father, chose to be a friend and a guide.

“Tera Yaar Hoon Main” premieres on August 31 on Sony SAB.

Source: IANS

