Varun Dhawan gets Covid test done as he gets ready to resume shoot

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to resume work and has posted a video that shows him getting tested for Covid-19.

Varun posted a picture along with a medical personnel dressed in a PPE suit, face mask and eye gear. He then shared a video that shows his nasal swabs being collected.

Alongside the post, he wrote: “Returning to work. With all precautions. Do gaz ki doori. Mask hai zaroori (Two feet distance and mask is important). Swipe to see my test (it always stings) thank you to all the medical personnel.”

Varun did not share details about what he’s going to shoot for.

The actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”, directed by his father David Dhawan.

