Varun Dhawan indulges in wrestling fantasy

By News Desk 1 Updated: 1st September 2020 9:28 pm IST
Varun Dhawan indulges in wrestling fantasy

Mumbai, Sep 1 : Actor Varun Dhawan has indulged in wrestling fantasy in a new post on social media.

In his new Instagram post, Varun, a fan of Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, channelled the spirit of The Rock, Johnson’s avatar as a champion wrestler before he entered films.

Varun’s Instagram video is a clip from the wrestling ring with his face edited onto Johnson’s body.

“If you smell…….. (theme kicks in ) and I wake up,” Varun commented.

Varun had previously engaged in a Twitter chat with the Hollywood actor. The Bollywood star had praised Johnson’s 2019 film “Hobbs & Shaw”. Johnson wrote back to him saying, “you’re the best.”

READ:  Rhea's lawyer reacts to reports that she has confessed to drug chats

Varun will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”, which is directed by his father David Dhawan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Bollywood News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close