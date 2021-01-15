Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal wedding date locked; details inside

Mumbai: Finally, the first Bollywood wedding of 2021 is here! Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to marry his long time girlfriend Natasa Dalal on January 24th in Alibaug.

Their wedding talks have been going on for over an year now. It was initially set to take place in Goa last year, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Etimes and Pinkvilla, the wedding is confirmed and Natasha Dalal will walk down the aisle with Varun Dhawan on the coming 24th. It will be a five-day long big fat and extravaganza wedding i.e., from 22nd to 26th January.

Pinkvilla reported that Varun Dhawan’s parents David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan have already sent out e-invites asking people to block their dates from January 22 to 25. Apparently, the wedding celebrations will take place on 22nd & 23rd Jan, Sangeet & Mehendi, respectively.

With a few days left for the wedding, the preparations are in full swing

A source was quoted in Pinkvilla saying, ‘I just received an e-invite & I am happy that finally, it’s happening. You might see many b-towners heading to Alibaug to attend David Dhawan’s son Varun Dhawan’s Wedding. It’s going to be a big fat Punjabi wedding with all the wedding festivities.”

However, there is no confirmation from any of the Bollywood star yet.

Recently, in an interview with Filmfare magazine, Varun Dhawan spoke about his marriage and said, “Everyone is talking about this [marriage] for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty.”

Well, as it has been a wedding season in the film industry since past few months, what could be more exciting for the fans to see their another favourite couple getting hitched. And we can’t wait to all the pictures from the celebrations next week!