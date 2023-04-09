Mumbai: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in ‘Bhediya’, was spotted with his wife Natasha Dalal after a visit to a fertility clinic in the Khar area of Mumbai. The two were seen walking out of the clinic, making their way to the car.

While Varun sported a casual look with a hoodie t-shirt and joggers paired with shoes, Natasha wore a monochromatic dress with abstract print and left her tresses open.

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal spotted at Mumbai fertility clinic.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha, who have been longtime partners, tied the nuptial knot back in January 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The wedding, which was held in The Mansion House in Alibaug, had a tight guest list.

The couple had opted for a no-photo policy at the wedding venue which set the trend for intimate marriage ceremonies with many film personalities like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani following the suit.