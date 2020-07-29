Varun Dhawan’s posts amusing selfie and then deletes it (Lead)

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 29th July 2020 5:37 am IST
Varun Dhawan's posts amusing selfie and then deletes it (Lead)

Mumbai, July 28 : A now-deleted selfie posted by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan amused fans bigtime all of Tuesday.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie of himself in bed. He is shirtless and sporting a rugged stubble.

“Chal uth #getupboy,” he wrote alongside the image.

Varun is known for his funny social media posts.

Recently, he shared a picture of himself lifting his niece as part of his “Sunday” workout.

On the work front, Varun will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close