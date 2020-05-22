Varun has a White Walker ‘awakening’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan seems to have a “Game Of Thrones” hangover. He has been channelling White Walker spirits lately, at least that’s what his Instagram suggests.

On social media , Varun has shared a video where he tries out the blue-eye filter on the photo-sharing website. Along with blue eyes he is seen with flaunting messy hair and a brown T-shirt.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAcBu2Mhu_m

He captioned it “Awakening”, in reference to the much-watched series “Game Of Thrones”.Actress Sara Ali Khan took to the comment section and wrote: “I miss Game Of Thrones”.

Actress Adah Sharma wrote: “1920 to 2020”.On the work front, Varun will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sara in the remake of 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”.

The new version is directed by his father, David Dhawan, who had earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Source: IANS

