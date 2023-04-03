Vastu Shastra has scientific basis, says Telangana minister KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana’s minister for municipal administration and urban development K. T. Rama Rao said on Monday that Vastu Shastra is not superstition but has a scientific basis also.

“There is a misconception that Vastu is superstition,” he told a meeting of builders and officials while launching the state’s cool roof policy.

Rama Rao said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao believes in Vaastu. “He always says Vastu Shastra is nothing but being in consonance with nature,” he said.

This clarification by minister KTR is significant as his father and Chief Minister KCR is often targetted by opposition BJP leaders for believing in superstitions.

KTR pointed out that Vastu Shastra lays emphasis on aspects like cross ventilation and location of kitchen in one side for air to pass through it. “It says the master bedroom should be in south-west so that there is sunlight and ventilation. Some concepts are ingrained into our culture and they have scientific base also,” he said.

“Lot of people think it is unscientific but it is not,” he added and suggested the construction industry players to ingrain these elements from the planning stage.

The minister also pointed out that an overwhelming majority of people believe in Vastu Shastra. “Ninety per cent of your customers want Vastu compliant buildings. We hear builders complaining of losses for not complying with Vasty. In Indian culture these are habits, beliefs, science or whatever and to be successful we have to ingrain them,” he said.