Vasundhara-Gehlot ‘alliance’ thwarted Rajasthan’s growth: Raj MP

Jaipur, Oct 9 : Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP from Nagaur, Hanuman Beniwal, on Friday again accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of working as ‘alliance’ partners in the desert state for the last 20 years.

“Vasundhara (Raje) and (Ashok) Gehlot have been working in coordination for the past 20 years, as a result of which Rajasthan has collapsed financially. The state used to be peaceful once. However, now it has turned into a hub of gang war,” said Beniwal.

Speaking on the rising incidents of rape, Beniwal said that the state has outpaced Uttar Pradesh and now stands atop the index for this heinous crime. The Congress government is solely responsible for this spurt in rape statistics, he added.

Beniwal further said that the officials in the Ashok Gehlot government and the erstwhile Vasundhara Raje government are the same.

“Now, the RLP has taken up the responsibility to put an end to this alliance game,” he said.

Beniwal is the convenor of RLP, which is an alliance partner of the BJP, both at the centre and in state. He has been vocal against Gehlot and Raje on many occasions in the past.

Speaking on the farm Bills passed recently in the Parliament, Beniwal said, “We have read all the Bills and they don’t seem to benefit the farmers in any way. When the Bills were passed, I had tested positive for Covid-19 and hence could not be present in the Lok Sabha.”

The farmers will be benefited only with the passing of the M.S. Swaminathan Commission’s report, he said, adding, “I am the son of a farmer. Although the Prime Minister said that MSP will not end, we want farmers to get 1.5 times more return on their expenses.”

