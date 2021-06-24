Vat Savitri Purnima observed in India

By PTI|   Published: 24th June 2021 3:37 pm IST
Karad: Women tie threads around a banyan tree and offer prayers on the occasion of 'Vat Savitri Purnima' festival, in Karad, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Married women tie threads around a banyan tree and offer prayers on the occasion of Vat Savitri Purnima festival, at Dadar in Mumbai, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Ahmedabad: Women tie threads around a banyan tree and offer prayers on the occasion of ‘Vat Savitri Purnima’ festival, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

