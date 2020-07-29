VB Mission: GoAir clocks over 200 international charter flights

NEW DELHI: Airline company GoAir on Wednesday said it has repatriated 37,990 stranded Indians and clocked more than 200 international charter flights till date. The airline had commenced repatriation flights on June 10.

Accordingly, the airline said it had gradually ramped up operations with a combination of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ flights and private international charters.

“As of 28th July the airline flew 215 international charters – including 15 ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ flights that repatriated 2,544 Indians – from the gulf countries to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kochi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kannur, Bhubaneshwar, Kochi, Amritsar, Tiruchirappalli and Gaya,” the airline said in a statement.

According to the statement, Saudi Arabia has emerged as the top destination for GoAir repatriation flights, followed by Kuwait, UAE, Qatar and Oman.

“GoAir operated 69 flights between Saudi Arabia and India and repatriated 12,123 passengers. Within Saudi Arabia, the city of Dammam remained on top with 55 flights that repatriated 9,648 stranded Indians,” the statement said.

“GoAir operated 14 flights from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and repatriated 2,475 stranded Indians.” In addition, 64 flights were operated from Kuwait which repatriated 11,236 stranded Indians.

“With regards to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), GoAir operated 22 repatriation flights from Dubai and 12 flights from Abu Dhabi wherein 3,949 and 2,129 Indians returned home, respectively. GoAir operated 24 flights from Doha in Qatar and repatriated 4,249 stranded Indians, while 21 flights from Muscat in Oman repatriated 3,773 stranded Indians,” the statement said.

Source: IANS