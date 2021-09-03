VC Sajjanar takes charge as TSRTC MD

By News Desk|   Published: 3rd September 2021 6:06 pm IST
VC Sajjanar takes charge as TSRTC MD

Hyderabad: V.C Sajjanar, Senior IPS officer and former Cyberabad Commissioner took charge as Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) MD on Friday at Bus Bhavan Hyderabad.

Earlier Mr. Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary Transport held additional charge as MD TSRTC who oversaw the activities of the TSRTC. However, chief minister KCR had recently held a review meeting of the Corporation and had taken a decision to have an IPS officers as MD TSRTC.

Few days back the Government appointed Mr. V.S. Sajjanar as MD TSRTC and Stepehen Ravindra was posted as Cyberabad Police Commissioner in the place of Sajjannar .

MS Education Academy

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button