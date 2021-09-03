VC Sajjanar takes charge as TSRTC MD

Hyderabad: V.C Sajjanar, Senior IPS officer and former Cyberabad Commissioner took charge as Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) MD on Friday at Bus Bhavan Hyderabad.

Earlier Mr. Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary Transport held additional charge as MD TSRTC who oversaw the activities of the TSRTC. However, chief minister KCR had recently held a review meeting of the Corporation and had taken a decision to have an IPS officers as MD TSRTC.

Few days back the Government appointed Mr. V.S. Sajjanar as MD TSRTC and Stepehen Ravindra was posted as Cyberabad Police Commissioner in the place of Sajjannar .