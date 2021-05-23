VCs of 10 T’gana universities appointed, but yet again no Muslim representation

Hyderabad: After failing to appoint a single Muslim in Telangana Public Service Commission, the Telangana government has yet again overlooked Muslim representation in the appointment of vice-chancellors of 10 Telangana universities.

After lying vacant for two and half years, the state government at last filled these posts.

Earlier, the High Court had severely censured the state government for failing to fill the VC’s posts even after their lying vacant for a long time. The State governor too has criticized the government for inordinate delay in appointment.

The government had sent a list of VCs for 10 universities to Raj Bhavan on Friday. Governor T. Soundararajan approved the government’s recommendation yesterday.

Thus, the government issued its directives for the appointment of Prof Ravinder Yadav as VC of Osmania University, Satyarama Rao as VC of Ambedkar University, T Kishan Rao has been chosen for Potti Sriramulu Telugu University at Hyderabad.

Similarly, Prof Mallesham has been chosen for Satavahana University, Ravinder Gupta appointed as Telangana University, Prof Gopal Reddy chosen for Mahatma Gandhi University, Nizam College principal Lakshmikanth Rathod appointed as VC for Palamuru University.

Another major university in Hyderabad JNTUH re-appointed Katta Narsimha Reddy as VC.

Ms. Kavitha Daryani has been appointed as VC of JN Architecture and Fine Arts University, Hyderabad and Professor of Sociology Thatikonda Ramesh has been chosen as VC for Kakatiya University.

While the government gave a careful representation to all the major communities in the state: two vice-chancellors were picked from BC, two from Reddy, one each from SC (Mala), ST, Brahmin, Vysya, Velama, and Sindhi communities, it failed to appoint even a single Muslim as VC for any of these universities.