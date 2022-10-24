VCs to continue until Governor’s final order: Kerala High Court

The vice-chancellors had moved to the high court against the governor's order.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 24th October 2022 7:08 pm IST
Marital rape good ground to claim divorce, says Kerala HC

Amid row over the resignation of vice-chancellors (VCs) of nine universities in Kerala where the CPI(M)-led state government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is at loggerheads, the high court issued an order on Monday stating that the VCs will continue until the governor (who is also the Chancellor) issues a final order.

A single bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran while giving the order said, “The petitioners will be eligible to continue in their positions however in full compliance with law and regulations.”

Also Read
Kerala HC to conduct special sitting on Monday over Guv’s demand for resignation of VCs

Earlier the Governor had ordered Vice Chancellors of nine varsities in the state to tender resignation.

MS Education Academy

The order of the Governor came as a shock to the Left-front government. In a press conference on Monday, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there was no need for the VCs to resign, adding the Governor will have to face a mass uprising against him in the state.

The vice-chancellors had moved to the high court against the governor’s order.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button