VECV commences commercial ops at Bagroda truck manufacturing unit

New Delhi, Dec 5 : VE Commercial Vehicles, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, on Saturday said that it has commenced commercial operations at its truck manufacturing unit at Bagroda in Bhopal district.

Accordingly, this is the eighth manufacturing facility of VECV in Madhya Pradesh and set up with ‘Industry 4.0 standards’.

In the first phase, the plant’s manufacturing capacity will be 40,000 trucks, the company said.

“Apart from meeting the domestic demand, this facility will also be used for catering to new export markets, thus contributing to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives through our commitment to ‘Make in Madhya Pradesh’,” said Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VECV.

The company, in operation since August 2008, is into the manufacturing of complete range of Eicher trucks and buses, Volvo buses, exclusive distribution of Volvo trucks in India, engine manufacturing and exports for Volvo Group, non-automotive engines and Eicher component business.

Source: IANS

