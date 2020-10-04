Vedanta Ltd’s Q1 consolidated net profit down 23.5%

Mumbai, Oct 4 : Anil Agarwal-led natural resources company Vedanta Ltd has reported a 23.5 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June of the current financial year (2020-21).

Its consolidated net profit during the April-June quarter was Rs 1,033 crore, against Rs 1,351 crore reported during the same period of the previous financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company’s revenue from sales declined 25.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 15,687 crore during the quarter ended June.

Its total income for the period under review stood at Rs 16,998 crore, 21.9 per cent lower than Rs 21,754 crore earned during the same period last year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.