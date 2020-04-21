Vedanta – VGCB extends support in battle against COVID-19

Vizag: The COVID-19 pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges for India and the world with the number of infected people on a steady rise. As part of the Vedanta Group’s efforts to support people in distress, Vedanta – Vizag General Cargo Berth (VGCB) is ramping up its community outreach programmes and reaching out to all stakeholders in this battle against the pandemic.

With the objective to ensure the protection of those who protect us by jeopardizing their lives and leading from the front during emergencies, Vedanta- VGCB has provided N95 masks, alcohol-based sanitizers and hand gloves to Harbour Police Station of Visakhapatnam Port Trust. The material and personal protective kits will help to ensure the safety of police force during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Vedanta- VGCB has proactively carried out fumigation and sanitization activities at various police stations and government offices. Fumigation and sanitation helps in killing pests, termites or any other harmful living organisms and help in significantly reducing the chances of infections for the people working in that particular area.

In line with Vedanta’s philosophy of care and community welfare, Vedanta VGCB has set up a team of people to provide relief to the vulnerable and most needy sections of society who have been harshly impacted by the pandemic and have faced significant disruption in their livelihoods.

Vedanta – VGCB has extended several on-ground support activities to combat COVID-19 and the same will continue through all possible means to battle out this pandemic. We wish everyone a healthy stay at home!!

