Vegetable prices go up after incessant rains in the state

By Nihad Amani Updated: 26th August 2020 7:01 am IST
Hyderabad:  At a time when people are already struggling with the pandemic and its economic impacts the incessant rains in the city have added in the trouble as it resulted in increasing the prices of vegetables.   

 “The rainfall stopped on August 23. We are still assessing the damage that the incessant rains have caused. We receive tomatoes from Chevella, Medchal and some districts of Maharashtra. Other vegetables such as lady finger, brinjal arrive from Gadwal, Anantapur,” said director of agricultural marketing, G Lakshmi Bai.

The prices of brinjal, beans, and carrots among others have increased by Rs 15-20 per kg. The tomato prices almost doubled from Rs 20 to Rs 40 between August 1 and 24.

Rythu Bazaar

There is a drop in the arrival of vegetables in Rythu Bazaars and retail shops in the city, resulting in the prices of vegetables such as tomatoes, green chili, brinjal, beans, carrot, and others going up.

While the vegetables caused around Rs 30 initially this month is now around Rs 70 o wholesale shops. However, retail shops are selling chilies at Rs 80 to Rs 100 a kilo.

Similarly, tomatoes that were available at Rs 16 a kg now cost Rs 30 a kg while beans, carrot, and brinjal were sold at Rs 70, Rs 60 and Rs 40 a kg respectively. These prices are at Rythu Bazaars, while the prices are at least Rs 10 more per kg in retail shops.

Usually, vegetables would be sold at lesser prices as kharif crops that have been sown with the beginning of monsoon result in adequate arrivals. However, the supply was affected after heavy rains damaged crops in the neighboring districts.

