Vegetable prices in Hyderabad witness steep fall

Hyderabad: Vegetable prices in Hyderabad witnessed steep fall after supplies flown in from neighbouring districts.

It may be mentioned that during the initial days of lockdown, the vegetable prices in the city had increased drastically due to a surge in demand.

Later, due to supplies from neighbouring districts and mobile Rythu Bazaars, vegetable prices in Hyderabad witnessed a steep fall.

Vegetable prices in Hyderabad

The cost of the tomato which was Rs. 40 per kg on 23rd March has fallen down to Rs. 9 per kg on Sunday.

Following are the rates of vegetables that was fixed in Rythu Bazaars on Sunday:

Vegetable items Price per kg Potato 30 Onion 20 Chilli 20 Cabbage 9 Donda 15 Ladyfingers 21 Carrot 19

Supplies in the market increased as farmers are looking to sell their stock on a daily basis even at lower prices. Due to an increase in the supplies in the markets, traders are selling vegetables at discounted prices.

Speaking to media person, a trader said that if customers buy one kg tomato, he is giving 250 grams extra for free.

