Vegetable prices in Hyderabad witnesses dip

Hyderabad: Vegetable prices in Hyderabad witnessed a steep fall due to adequate rainfall. In Rythu Bazar of Hyderabad, prices of essential vegetables including tomatoes, green chilies, cabbage, cauliflower, onion, ladyfingers and cucumber have fallen.

Prices of vegetables in Supermarket

As supply has increased, the prices of vegetable in Supermarket of Hyderabad are also expected to go down soon.

It is reported that the supply of vegetable improved due to good Southwest Monsoon. It is expected the prices of the vegetables in the city will go down further till the end of the monsoon.

However, continuous rain for days may damage the crops. It may result in a decrease in supply.

Vegetable supply in Hyderabad

Earlier, Erragadda used to receive supply of 1000 quintals vegetable per day. It has increased to 1500 quintals per day.

Hyderabad receives vegetables from various districts including Rangareddy, Medchal, Medak, Chevella and Vikarabad.

Meanwhile, precautionary measures are being taken at Rythu bazars in Hyderabad. Measures include Physical distancing, foot operated sanitizer stands etc.