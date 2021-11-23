Vegetable prices shoot up, 1 kg of tomatoes is now ₹100

Hyderabad: Recent heavy rains and flash floods in Telangana’s neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have damaged many crops, triggering a rise in vegetable prices in Hyderabad city. The price of tomatoes has almost doubled now, nearly touching the Rs 100 mark across the state.

Prices for other items like potatoes, onions, leafy vegetables, etc also over the last one week has shot up, resulting in massive inflation.

Consumers are feeling the heat due to the rising vegetable prices in the city, and small vendors are the worst affected by this inflation. With a majority of the vegetables arriving from neighbouring states, a rise in fuel and transportation charges have also added to the vegetable costs.

Prices of Onion

Until last week, Khaja pasha sold one kg of onion for Rs 30. Due to damage to crops resulting in shortage, he told siasat.com that he now sells one kg of onion for Rs 50.

Prices of Tomatoes

Telangana has less production of tomatoes, which is why the vegetable is mainly tomatoes are imported from Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh to the vegetable market. Mohammed Kareem, a vegetable vendor in Kishan Bagh sold one Kg of tomatoes for Rs 60. “Due to crop damage, I am selling one Kg of tomatoes for Rs 100 now.”

Prices of leafy vegetables

Leafy vegetables are highly perishable. Anjamma another vegetable vendor at Srinagar Colony said 90 per cent of the curry, mint, and coriander leaves crop was damaged due to a heavy downpour last week. The spinach and fenugreek crop were 100 per cent damaged, she said.

Until last week, Anjamma sold a bunch of spinach and coriander for Rs 20 and Rs 15 respectively. Due to damage to crops resulting in shortage, she now sells a bunch of spinach for Rs 30 and coriander for Rs 20.

Name Quantity 16 November Price 23 November Price Onion 1 Kg Rs 30 Rs 50 Tomatoes 1 Kg Rs 60 Rs 100 Spinach 1 bunch Rs 20 Rs 30 Coriander 1 bunch Rs 10 Rs 20 The inflated price of vegetables

Consumers pinched by the price hike

Shaheen Begum, a homemaker and a customer at vegetable vendor Kareem’s shop said that the price rise has affected her kitchen budget. “The skyrocketing price of vegetables is resulting in difficult times for my family as I have to cut down some necessary items run the family,” she added.

The price rise is reportedly caused mainly by supply disrupting factors such as extreme weather and a rise in fuel prices.

(Mohammed Baleegh also contributed to this report)