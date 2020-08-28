‘Vehicle insurance policies have to renewed on or before due date’

Chennai, Aug 27 : The General Insurance Council of India on Thursday said that vehicle insurance policies have to be renewed on their expiry.

In a statement, the Council said: “It is hereby clarified to all policy-holders that the letter issued by MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) does not include motor insurance policies, which needs to be renewed as per the renewal date. All vehicle owners are advised to get their insurance policies renewed on or before the due date of renewal for continued validity of the insurance policies.”

According to the Council, the ministry, in a letter on August 24, advised state governments that in case the validity of fitness certificates, permits, driving licences, and registration certificates pertaining to vehicles have expired on or after February 1, 2020 and were not extended due to the lockdown, such certificates may be treated as valid until December 31.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.