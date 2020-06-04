Vehicle of KCR’s convoy fined for overspeeding in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A vehicle belonging to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s convoy was fined for overspeeding in Hyderabad.

The Cyberabad traffic police issued a challan to a Land Cruiser Prado, in CM KCR’s convoy on June 1. The vehicle was caught overspeeding between the Children’s Park in Hyderabad and the Lepakshi spot on Upper Tankbund, following which a fine was slapped.

According to the police records, the vehicle number TS09K6666 already had three pending fines amounting to Rs 4,000 issued by the Hyderabad traffic police and Suryapet Commissionerate earlier.

It is interesting to note that the police have been treating the state’s chief minister and the normal people in the same manner.

As reported by Hans India, earlier some unidentified persons had used the cars by changing the number plates to that of Chief Minister’s car number – TS09K666. The police had issued challans and later removed it from the website after finding it to be a fraud.

