Vehicle snatched at gunpoint on Dwarka Expressway

Gurugram, Dec 21 : Two unidentified miscreants snatched a Hyundai Creta car belonging to a Rohtak-based contractor at gunpoint near Dhankot village on the Dwarka Expressway here on Sunday night, the police said on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Naveen Kumar, a native of Rohtak currently residing in Sector-15 in Gurugram.

In his complaint, the victim said that two men snatched his car at gunpoint near Dhankot village on Sunday when he was on his way back to Gurugram from Rohtak and had stopped on Dwarka Expressway for some work.

A team from Rajendra Park police station reached the spot after the victim informed the police and initiated an investigation.

Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said, “A case has been registered at Rajendra Park police station under relevant sections of the IPC against unknown people. The investigation team has received some inputs about the absconding criminals. A team of Crime Branch is also investigating the matter.”

