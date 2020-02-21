menu
search
21 Feb 2020, Fri Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Vehicles damaged after strong winds uproot trees in Lucknow

Posted by shameen Published: February 21, 2020, 7:49 pm IST
Vehicles damaged after strong winds uproot trees in Lucknow

Lucknow: Several cars and other vehicles were damaged on Friday after strong winds uprooted trees, here in Lucknow.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Pramod Kumar, a resident of Lucknow and eye-witness of the incident told ANI: “In the evening there was a sudden change in weather and strong winds caused several trees to be uprooted in the area. These trees fell on the cars parked beneath them causing major damage.”

“Fortunately, no one was trapped inside the cars and only the vehicles were damaged,” he added.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved