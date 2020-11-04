Velocity restrict Supernovas to 126/8

Sharjah Nov 4 : Velocity on Wednesday restricted Supernovas to 126/8 in 20 overs in the first match of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Veteran spinner Ekta Bisht took wickets off the last two balls of the innings to take her tally to three wickets.

Bangladesh fast bowler Jahanara Alam and New Zealand Leigh Kasparek took two wickets each. For Supernovas, opener Chamari Atapattu and captain Harmanpreet Kaur were the highest scores.

Brief scores: Supernovas 126/8 in 20 overs (Chamari Atapattu 44, Harmanpreet Kaur 31; Ekta Bisht 3/22)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.