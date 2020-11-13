Venezuela to install voting machines for parliamentary polls

News Desk 1Updated: 13th November 2020 10:21 am IST
Caracas, Nov 13 : Venezuela will on Friday begin to distribute voting machines and materials nationwide for the December 6 parliamentary elections, poll officials said.

“The automated voting machines have been absolutely audited, consolidated and certified by our experts, by international observers and by the political parties,” Xinhua news agency quoted Indira Alfonzo, president of the National Electoral Council, as saying to reporters here on Thursday.

A second electoral drill will be held on Sunday at 381 polling stations across the country to get citizens “familiar” with the new voting machines, Alfonzo said.

More than 20 million Venezuelans are eligible to elect the members of the National Assembly (or unicameral Congress), which will legislate during the 2021-2026 period.

