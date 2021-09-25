Venkaiah Naidu on 5-day trip to Rajasthan from Sunday

Jaipur: M. Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice President of India, shall be on a five-day tour to Rajasthan starting Sunday.

In the first phase, he will visit Jaisalmer; Here, he will address Sainik Sammelan. Next, he will visit Tanot Mata temple where he will offer his prayers. This temple is famous as it remained undamaged despite facing many bomb attacks from Pakistan during 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The temple is now being looked after by BSF jawans.

He will also visit the site of Longewala war. Thereafter, the vice president will visit Thar desert and participate in cultural programmes. He will also visit the war museum here.

On Sept 27, he will go to Jodhpur on World Tourism Day & shall tour Mehranagarh Fort. Naidu will talk to local artists here. He will also visit IIT Jodhpur. On Sept 29, he will visit BSF headquarters in Jodhpur and talk to officers.

Next day, the Vice President will inaugurate Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Cluster and shall lay the foundation of AIOT (Artificial Intelligence of Things). Thereafter, the Vice President will have interactions with students and teachers.

He will also release a book ‘Samwidhan, Sanskriti and Rashtra’ on his Jodhpur trip and then shall tour BSF headquarters in Jodhpur.