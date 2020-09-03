Verizon, Amazon to invest over $4 billion in Vodafone Idea: Report

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 3rd September 2020 7:00 pm IST

San Fransico: United States wireless carrier Verizon and Amazon may invest over $4 billion for a stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd, sending shares in the struggling telecom firm up 13 per cent.

Vodafone Idea’s stake-sale talks had paused pending the outcome of a court hearing in India, which created uncertainty and could have threatened Vodafone Idea’s survival, Mint reported, citing two unnamed people aware of the negotiations.

Meanwhile, Amazon and Verizon set to resume their discussions following a Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday which gave mobile carriers ten years to settle government dues.

Heavily indebted Vodafone Idea – a joint venture between Britain’s Vodafone Group Plc and India’s Idea Cellular – had previously said its ability to continue as a going concern rested on a positive outcome of the hearing.

READ:  Samsung captures India premium smartphone market in H1 2020

It has paid the Indian government 78.5 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) in telecoms dues, according to regulatory filings, but still owes roughly 500 billion rupees ($6.8 billion) more.

Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close